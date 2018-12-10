You can now, almost literally, sleep like a baby thanks to the designers who have created a set of London hotel rooms that resemble human wombs.

The rooms, called The Zed Rooms, within the Cuckooz Appartments in Shoreditch, come complete with muted lighting, soft pink walls and of course, cocoon-like beds inspired by “the safety and snugness of the womb”.

Each apartment includes furniture with rounded edges plus rocking chair to lull you into a relaxed state of mind.

But staying inside a replica of your mother’s insides does not come cheap, with rooms at the hotel starting at £190 per night.