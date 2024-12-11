Aaron Taylor-Johnson Claims Russell Crowe Was A Little Stingy With This Choice Of Wrap Gift

Aaron Taylor-Johnson in Kraven The Hunter Sony

Aaron Taylor-Johnson has claimed that Russell Crowe didn’t exactly splash out with his wrap present after they recently finished working together.

The pair both starred in the new film Kraven The Hunter, in which Russell plays Aaron’s on-screen dad.

Speaking on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the British actor spoke about hanging out with Russell behind the scenes, where the Oscar winner apparently told him (while still retaining his character’s mannerisms and Russian accent): “Come to me, son. Come. Sit next to me. Look at this watch.”

“I was like, ‘Whoa! That’s an incredible prop’,” Aaron recalled. “He went, ‘No, this not prop. This real thing’.”

Aaron then went on to drop not-too-subtle hints to his fellow actor, telling him: “They say, Papa, you never really own a Patek Phillipe, you merely look after it for the next generation.”

When shooting finished, Aaron claimed that Russell gave “everybody amazing wrap gifts”. Or, it seems, at least almost everybody.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Russell Crowe on the set of their new film Sony

You see, after giving two child actors on set a “wadge of cash” and an expensive guitar, it was Aaron’s turn.

“I think, ‘OK, so the bar’s pretty high at this point’,” he said. “He comes over to me and he puts out his hand and I instantly notice there’s no watch. I’m like, ‘OK, here we go’. And he goes, ‘It was really great working with you, mate’.”

“Nothing! Just a handshake!” Aaron revealed, but was quick to add: “He’s a really good dude and he’s fantastic in the movie.”

Watch Aaron’s full interview below:

Russell Crowe isn’t the only Hollywood A-lister raising eyebrows with his creative wrap gift choices, though.