ABBA and Olivia’s paths first crossed in 1974, when they competed in the Eurovision Song Contest in Brighton.

Of course, that year ABBA’s entry Waterloo was named the winner, while Olivia finished in fourth place with her song Long Live Love.

Paying tribute on Tuesday morning, the band shared tributes from singers Frida Lyngstad and Agnetha Fältskog.

Alongside a photo of ABBA with Olivia on stage together, Frida wrote: “What do you feel, what do you say when the nice, kindest and most loving woman leaves us to travel somewhere else.

“The heart aches to know Olivia’s brave fight against an, in her case, invincible enemy. That she never gave up or complained about her situation, but instead told us her story so that we would understand and want to help others affected.

“I am grateful to have known a person like you Olivia and you will always be in my heart.”

Meanwhile, Agnetha said she was “so sad to hear of Olivia’s passing”.

“A fine person has left us – and there are many of us who mourn her now…” she continued. “My thoughts go out to the family, and her music and personality will always remain in memory.”

The official Eurovision Twitter account also shared a special tribute in Olivia’s memory, referencing her 1974 hit:

Long Live Olivia ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Dzir8lIi4T — Eurovision Song Contest (@Eurovision) August 8, 2022

