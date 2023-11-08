Abigail Breslin and Evan Ellingson Imeh Akpanudosen/Chris Weeks/Getty

Evan, who was also known for his recurring role in CSI: Miami, was found dead on Sunday (5 November) at his home in Fontana, California, as confirmed to Deadline by the San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner’s office. His cause of death is currently unknown.

In an emotional tribute posted on her Instagram page, Abigail shared her memories of working with the late actor, who played her brother Jesse in the 2009 film.

Evan Ellingson and Abigail Breslin on the set of My Sister's Keeper Mark Johnson Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock

“Evan Ellingson was a kind, funny and extremely talented human being,” she shared.

“Evan was a genuinely thoughtful person who cared so much about turning in the best performance, which he accomplished. Some of his scenes in [My Sister’s Keeper] still give me chills.

“He was also silly, funny, a prankster, a lover of Red Bull (I hated the smell of Red Bull) and he was energetic and the life of the party.”

Abigail added that while she and Evan didn’t keep in touch much after the film wrapped, “he always stayed in my mind as a wonderful and sweet soul, one I am grateful to have crossed paths with”.

“Evan, I know Heaven will welcome you with open arms,” the Little Miss Sunshine actor added. “Your time on this earth may have been, devastatingly, short. Your humour, exuberance, kindness and bright light will linger forever.

“Sending you peace on your journey to the great beyond and who knows… maybe one day, I’ll meet you in Montana.”

Abigail concluded by asking that, as details of Evan’s passing remain unknown, people do not speculate on the cause “out of respect for his family, including his daughter”.

