Evan Ellingson, Former Child Actor, Dies At 35

Evan Ellingson in 2009 Jean Baptiste Lacroix via Getty Images

Former child actor Evan Ellingson has died at the age of 35.

Evan was found dead in Fontana, California, on Sunday, HuffPost has confirmed. The cause of death is still pending, according to records from the San Bernardino coroner’s office.

His father, Michael Ellingson, told TMZ that his son had been found at the sober living home where he had been staying.

Advertisement

Michael said his son had struggled with substance misuse in the past but had appeared to be in a good place recently, making his sudden death a shock to his friends and family.

Evan at the premiere of My Sister's Keeper George Napolitano via Getty Images

Evan started acting when he was 13, and would go on to appear in TV shows including General Hospital, Titus, That Was Then, Mad TV, Bones and 24.

His film credits include the movies Walk The Talk, Letters From Iwo Jima, Rules Of The Game and The Gristle.

Advertisement

Evan’s final film was 2009’s My Sister’s Keeper, in which he played the on-screen son of Cameron Diaz’s character.

His last acting credit was for a 2010 episode of CSI: Miami. He played the character Kyle Harmon in 18 episodes over three seasons of the show.

Help and support:

Contact FRANK on 0300 123 6600 or visit the website for alternative contact methods.