Matthew Perry Had Picked Out The Actor He Hoped Would Play Him In A Biopic

Matthew Perry in 2017 Steven Ferdman via Getty Images

The late Matthew Perry was reportedly pondering a biopic about his own life — and knew just whom he wanted to cast.

The actor, who tragically died in October at the age of 54, had spoken to his friend Athenna Crosby the day before about an interesting project.

Crosby claims that Perry told her he wanted none other than Zac Efron to portray a younger version of himself.

“He said that he wanted to make a movie about his life,” Crosby told Entertainment Tonight last week.

“He had worked with Zac Efron in the past on a movie, and he said that he wanted Zac Efron to play him as a younger version and that he was gonna ask him soon to do that.”

In 2009, Perry and Efron co-starred in 17 Again, a body-swap comedy in which they play younger and older versions of the same character. The film centres on a high school basketball star who cast his dreams aside, but later gets a second chance.

Zac Efron, Leslie Mann and Matthew Perry at the 17 Again premiere in Los Angeles. Lester Cohen/WireImage/Getty Images

“He was just looking forward to sharing more about his story and his recovery from addiction, and really championing that cause to help more people, so he was so optimistic and happy about everything that he wanted to do,” Crosby told ET.

A representative for Zac Efron did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

Crosby, a model, made headlines after it was reported she’d had lunch with Perry at the Hotel Bel-Air one day before he died.

The actor was found dead at his Los Angeles home on Saturday at about 4pm. Crosby paid tribute to him in an Instagram Story.

“I wasn’t going to speak about this but what I will say is I had the honour of knowing Matthew personally,” Crosby wrote, per ET. “I am so devastated from his death but felt it was in poor taste to talk about it publicly as... he was an extremely private person.”

Crosby told ET that Perry “was doing great” and “cracking jokes” over lunch when she spoke to him last week — and that he “was very optimistic about the future”.