John Stamos Recalls Matthew Perry's Sweet Gesture While Filming His Friends Guest Appearance

Celebrities have been paying tribute to Matthew Perry all week, following his death on Saturday night at the age of 54.

After his Friends co-stars and his colleagues released their own emotional statements, John Stamos has shared a heartwarming story about his friend, who famously played the role of Chandler Bing.

Full House actor John made a guest appearance in Friends’ penultimate season, in the episode The One With The Donor.

John recalled: “Matthew and I had been friendly long before Friends. So, when I guest starred as Zach, the prospective sperm donor for Chandler and Monica, I hung with him a lot.

“Standing backstage, ready to make my entrance, Matt whispers, ‘The audience is going to go crazy when they see you! Get ready for some loud screams’. I walk through the door… silence. I was so embarrassed.

“We finish the scene and as I start to slither back to my dressing room and quit showbiz, Matt walks over to the studio audience: ‘Ladies and gentlemen, give it up for John Stamos! You guys probably didn’t recognise him at first because he’s so much better looking in person!’”

John added: “I never forgot that and the world will never forget you.”

Matthew’s family said in the statement confirming the news of his death: “We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother. Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend.”

His Friends co-stars of 10 years – Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer – later shared a tribute, which read: “We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family.

“There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.”

They continued: “In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”