Lorraine Kelly Pays Tribute As ITV Show Producer Hannah Hawkins Dies, Aged 33

Lorraine Kelly has paid emotional tribute to TV producer Hannah Hawkins, who has died at the age of 33 after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

The ITV daytime show’s digital producer was told she had the disease for the second time while she was pregnant with her son, who she gave birth to two months ago.

On Sunday evening, Hannah’s husband Tom announced she died on Friday, in a post he shared on her Instagram page.

Lorraine was among those who paid tribute, writing: “Hannah was a very special young woman and I was very lucky to work with her.

“Cannot begin to imagine the depth of your grief and sorrow Tom. She did so much to help raise awareness of breast cancer with her hard work and brilliant contribution to our #ChangeAndCheck campaign.

“We will be forever grateful to her – she helped save lives. Sending all my love to you and baby Rory.”

During Monday’s edition of her show, Lorraine emotionally added: “She was amazing at raising awareness for breast cancer. Nobody had a bad word to say about her and everyone has been very upset today.”

A much-loved member of our team, producer Hannah Hawkins died just before the weekend after discovering her cancer had returned only a few months ago, shortly before she gave birth to her son Rory. She was incredible at raising awareness and money for breast cancer, and we have… pic.twitter.com/2XWj2I0nR7 — Lorraine (@lorraine) November 6, 2023

Celebrities including Vick Hope, Charlotte Hawkins and Giovanna Fletcher have all sent their condolences to Hannah’s young family.

Sharing a photo of his late wife and their baby boy on his Instagram page, Tom wrote: “For someone whose love language was gift giving, leaving us the day before my birthday was really not the one. I wish you’d kept the receipt.”

He continued: “Your life can be defined simply by love, friendship and strength and I’ll make sure these are cornerstones of Rory’s life. I want him to know how much everyone loved his mum, and how much love you gave. How you would say to me in any of my dark moments, ‘remember you are so loved’.

“I want him to know that you were someone who could walk into a room of strangers and come out having made friends for life, and that our social calendar was always so full we physically couldn’t fit in everyone we wanted to see. I also want him to know the bravery you showed everyday, facing into anything life threw at you with strength of a warrior, a smile on your face and laughter in your eyes.