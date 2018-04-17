Academic Who Defended Jeremy Corbyn Over Anti-Semitism Storm Probed Over Facebook Posts

An academic who defended Jeremy Corbyn over the anti-Semitism storm engulfing Labour is herself being investigated over social media posts about Jews and Zionism.

Jane Dipple, a lecturer in media and communication at the University of Winchester, commented online about “a zionist attempt at creating a pure race” and “rampant zionism across the media,” HuffPost UK can reveal.

She also questioned what the Holocaust Remembrance Alliance was about and shared a post by the far right website The Daily Stormer. It had the headline: ‘BBC to Replace Male Jew Political Editor with Female Jew’.

HuffPost understands the University of Winchester and the Labour Party, of which Dipple is a member, are now investigating.