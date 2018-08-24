A woman has been charged in connection with a suspected acid attack on a three-year-old boy in Worcester.

Martina Badiova, 22, of Newcombe Road, Birmingham, has been charged with conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm after the attack in July, West Mercia Police said.

She was arrested at her address in Handsworth, Birmingham, on Thursday morning.

Badiova is set to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

Six other men including the injured youngster’s 39-year-old father have all been charged in connection with the attack.

They were charged with conspiring between July 16 and July 22 to cause grievous bodily harm to the youngster with intent.