Actor's Daughter Had 'Fatal Attraction' To Boyfriend Accused Of Her Drug Death, Court Hears

PA Ready News UK Louella Fletcher-Michie died at Bestival in Dorset in September 2017

The daughter of Holby City actor John Michie had a “fatal attraction” to her boyfriend who collected “souvenirs” of her final moments on his mobile phone, a court has heard.

Ceon Broughton is on trial at Winchester Crown Court accused of being responsible for the death of 24-year-old Louella Fletcher-Michie.

The yoga and dance teacher took class A party drug 2-CP at Bestival in Dorset on 10 September, 2017, and died in woodland an hour before her 25th birthday.

Broughton, 29, of Enfield, north London, denies manslaughter by gross negligence and supplying the drug.

William Mousley QC, prosecuting, said in his closing speech to the jury that Broughton had “lied and lied” in order to “dodge responsibility” for Fletcher-Michie’s death.

The court has heard Broughton filmed Louella on his mobile phone as her condition deteriorated, and the prosecution say he failed to take “reasonable” steps to save her life.