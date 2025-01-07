Adam Brody Quietly Shows His Adoration For Wife Leighton Meester With 1 Simple Act

Leighton Meester and Adam Brody at this year's Golden Globes via Associated Press

Chuck Bass would never.

Adam Brody proved chivalry isn’t dead during a sweet moment with his wife, Leighton Meester, on the Golden Globes red carpet on Sunday night.

In a TikTok video shared by the French magazine Gala, the two actors can be seen approaching photographers on the carpet when the Gossip Girl alum suddenly stops and stands to the side as her husband takes his mark to pose solo.

The move could be interpreted as a supportive one being that it was technically Adam’s night – he had been nominated for an award for his role in the Netflix comedy Nobody Wants This.

However, the O.C. alum clearly wanted to share the moment with his wife and gestured for her to join him.

She then trotted over, wrapped her arm around Adam and stroked his back affectionately. After a couple of photos were snapped of the pair, Leighton went off to the side again to let her husband have his moment alone.

When the clip made its way to X – formerly called Twitter – fans of the couple were completely smitten.

The fact that she tried to let him shine, but he said ‘nah, we’re doing this together’ 😭😭 — Tayla May 🖤 (@taylamay222) January 6, 2025

That mutual respect and support is relationship goals right there. — Ravi Yadav (@Ravi_Yadav_61) January 6, 2025

Manifesting this type of mutual admiration and appreciation for everybody who deserves it — Nana ᡣ𐭩 •｡ꪆৎ ˚⋅ (@sooyounggxo) January 6, 2025

True partners in every sense, making each other's moment even better. — MANMOHAN (@Manmohanmeena68) January 6, 2025

Adam and Leighton tied the knot in 2014 after meeting on the set of the movie The Oranges three years earlier.

Since then, they have welcomed two children, nine-year-old Arlo and a four-year-old son, whose name has not yet been shared publicly.

Although the couple is relatively private, Adam did open up on Today in September about how he and Leighton make their marriage work.

“Pick someone good,” the actor said of his wife. “Be lucky and be in love with someone who’s great and then just kind of listen to them.”

He continued: “If you’re with someone great, you’re on third base. Not that it doesn’t take sacrifice and humility, and you have to grow together, and you have to be willing to grow, because you’re not going to be able to stay 100% right where you are.