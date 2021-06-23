Adam Brody Shares One Major Reason He 'Can't Bear' To Watch The O.C.

Many The O.C. fans treated themselves to a re-watch when the classic teen drama was made available to stream earlier this year, but it seems that former cast member Adam Brody isn’t among them.

The actor swiftly became a fan-favourite thanks to his role as Seth Cohen in all four seasons of The O.C., but in a new interview, he’s shared one major reason he struggles to revisit the hit show.

“Despite any confidence I had, I also can’t bear to watch any of The O.C.,” he told fellow actor Justin Long on the podcast Life Is Short.

“Vince Vaughn was my acting hero. To the point where I [was] doing a terrible imitation of him... for most of my twenties.”