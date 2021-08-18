Adam Peaty Swaps His Olympic Gold Medals For A Gold Dress Ahead Of Strictly Debut

It looks like Adam Peaty is itching to get onto the Strictly Come Dancing dance floor - just days after he was confirmed for this year’s line-up.

The Olympic swimmer swapped his gold medals for a gold dress as he shared an update from his Strictly prep on Tuesday.

The three-time Olympic champion announced he had signed on for the show last week, following his triumphs at the Tokyo games.

And the 26-year-old is really getting into the spirit of things after slipping into a sparkly number.

Sharing a snap of his outfit on Instagram, Adam captioned the post: “Think I got the wrong outfit.”