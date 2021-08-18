Adam Peaty Swaps His Olympic Gold Medals For A Gold Dress Ahead Of Strictly Debut

It looks like Adam Peaty is itching to get onto the Strictly Come Dancing dance floor - just days after he was confirmed for this year’s line-up.
The Olympic swimmer swapped his gold medals for a gold dress as he shared an update from his Strictly prep on Tuesday.
The three-time Olympic champion announced he had signed on for the show last week, following his triumphs at the Tokyo games.
And the 26-year-old is really getting into the spirit of things after slipping into a sparkly number.
Sharing a snap of his outfit on Instagram, Adam captioned the post: “Think I got the wrong outfit.”
Strictly presenter Claudia Winkleman was certainly a fan, replying: “Bring on the cha cha.”
Former Bake Off winner John Whaite, who is also a contestant on this year’s Strictly, joked: “Erm, mate I’ve asked you not to go in my dressing room…”
Also joining Adam and John on the show are stars including former rugby player Ugo Monye, Peep Show’s Robert Webb and BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker.
Announcing his participation, Adam said he was looking forward to a different challenge but was “bricking it”.
He said: “I think this will come as a surprise to a lot of people, but I’m so excited to finally share the news that I’ll be joining Strictly this year.
“I’m really looking forward to doing something totally different and challenging myself away from the pool. I’m hoping my competitive nature is going to compensate for my dancing abilities!”