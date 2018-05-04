EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    04/05/2018 12:35 BST

    Adele's Life Lessons: 17 Times The 'Hello' Singer Schooled Us In How To Win At Life

    Who needs self-help books?

    Adele, as we know, has a fair set of pipes on her, which you’d think would be enough. But oh no, she also happens to be pretty amazing when she’s not singing her heart out as well.

    In fact, we could quite happily sit through an entire concert of Adele banging on about, well, anything, if we’re honest. We wouldn’t even mind if she didn’t bother to sing a note.

    In this day and age of virtually every celeb being media trained to within an inch of their privileged lives, Adele is that rare thing: a massive star who isn’t afraid to just be herself and tell it like it is.

    How refreshing.

    And despite only being 30-years-old, we reckon we could all learn a thing or two from the star, because even though she’s one of the most famous people on the planet, she’s somehow managed to not completely lose her shizzle, and for that she deserves yet another award to add to her heaving mantelpiece.

    Here’s twelve times Adele has taught us a thing or two about how to win at life...

    1. Always, ALWAYS stay true to yourself...

    2. Well, except when you’re channeling your heroes, obviously...

    3. Don’t forget where you came from

    4. Treat everyone as you would like to be treated yourself (and don’t get fazed if they happen to be James Bond)

    5. Remember, showing your emotions is not a sign of weakness…

    6. But there’s nothing quite like a bloody good laugh to help you forget your problems…

    7. Seriously…

    8. Don’t feel pressurised into things you don’t want to do...

    9. Don’t hide your emotions

    10. Be tolerant. Always.

    11. Embrace your inner child…

    12. Be silly

    13. And sassy

    14. Avoid negativity

    15. Still, it’s always good to have practiced your best death stare, just in case…

    16. Because, you know...

    17. And if all else fails...

    READ MORE:

    Adele's 30 Greatest Achievements... So Far
    MORE: uk celebritycelebrity galleriesAdele

    Conversations