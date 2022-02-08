Adele's Appearance On The Brits Red Carpet Gets Everyone Talking For One Big Reason

Adele on the Brits red carpet David M. Benett via Getty Images

Adele has got everyone talking for one reason only after walking the red carpet at this year’s Brit Awards.

On Tuesday night, the chart-topping star posed for photographers on her way into the event, where she was nominated for four awards, including the coveted Album Of The Year.

However, rather than her outfit, it was a particular piece of jewellery that caught fans’ attention, prompting some to speculate that Adele could be engaged to her boyfriend, sports manager Rich Paul.

Look at that @Adele ring though 👀👀👀👀 — SASCH (@SaschDriver) February 8, 2022

Adele what is that massive rock on your engagement finger!!?? #BRITs — Scott (@Sc0ttWells) February 8, 2022

ADELE OH MY GOD wait a min- is she engaged? Did I miss something? pic.twitter.com/s2GGzhgD0B — anastasia💫 (@meanddarling) February 8, 2022

the media really tried to say there was trouble in paradise, and now miss Adele pops out engaged to be married IKTRRR 🗣🗣🗣 https://t.co/2wvJ80e4sl — 🍎🪐Bushi³⁰💿🪐🍎 (@bubblegumbusa) February 8, 2022

HuffPost UK has contacted Adele’s representatives for comment.

Earlier this week, Adele indirectly shot down speculation that her relationship with Rich was on the rocks, with a low-key message on social media.

Adele and Rich Paul at a basketball game last year via Associated Press

In an Instagram post announcing she was planning to perform at the Brits and appear on Graham Norton’s talk show while in London, she joked: “Oh, and Rich sends his love.”

Adele and Rich were first linked in the press back in July after they attended the 2021 NBA Finals together.

A few months later, the Easy On Me singer confirmed the romance when she shared a snap of herself and Rich posing together in a photo booth at the wedding of NBA star Anthony Davis.

Adele at the 2022 Brits Mike Marsland via Getty Images

Speaking about her relationship in an interview with Vogue last year, Adele said: “I did date before Rich, but they hated it. They’d find it stressful being out or seen with me, which meant that I guarded all of it beyond. It never evolved because we were never experiencing things together. Whereas he’s not frazzled by it at all.

“It feels like it’s consistent and considerate enough that I don’t care who knows… he’s great. He’s so f**kng funny. He’s so smart, you know.”

Adele was previously married to charity boss Simon Konecki for three years, before announcing their split in April 2019. The former couple share a nine-year-old son, Angelo.

