Adele Moved To Tears Once Again As She FaceTimes Fans After Last-Minute Las Vegas Postponement

Adele showed her appreciation to her fans with a string of surprise FaceTime calls after postponing the first shows of her Las Vegas residency at the eleventh hour last week.

The chart-topping star had been due to start her Weekends With Adele residency in Vegas on Friday night, but tearfully announced on Thursday night that it wouldn’t be able to go ahead, due to “delivery delays” and “half” of her team testing positive for Covid.

With many of her fans already in Vegas when the postponement was announced, Adele tried to make it up to those who had tickets for the first night by giving them personal calls over FaceTime.

And the Someone Like You musician was moved to tears after fans came together to show her their support.

Despite the show not going ahead, fans gathered at the Colosseum theatre on Friday night anyway, where they collectively sang through a number of Adele’s hits while she joined in on FaceTime.

Adele was visibly moved to tears when she was met with a wave of cheers and applause from the gathered fans, despite the last-minute nature of her having to postpone the shows.

After seeing Adele crying, fans were then heard chanting “don’t cry” and “it’s OK”.

Other fans also posted footage of their own emotional one-on-ones with Adele on social media...

In her original video last week, Adele explained to fans: “I’m sorry, it’s last minute. I’m so upset and I’m really embarrassed and I’m so sorry to everyone that’s travelled again.”

But while many of her fans have shown her forgiveness for the last-minute delay to her Vegas residency, broadcaster Janet Street-Porter was seemingly less convinced.

