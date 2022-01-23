Janet Street-Porter Launches Fresh Attack On Adele Over 'Snivelling' Vegas Residency Apology

Janet Street-Porter has launched another attack on Adele over the singer’s cancellation of her Las Vegas residency.
The Loose Women panellist branded the Easy On Me star “self-obsessed” and said Adele’s apology to fans after cancelling her shows was “snivelling”, accusing her of treating them “appallingly”.
In an emotional video she posted on Friday, Adele tearfully announced that her show at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace “ain’t ready”, just 24 hours before she was due to take to the stage for the first time.
Writing in her column for MailOnline, Janet – who has previously turned on Adele – blasted her, writing: “I don’t know which was more jaw-dropping; Snivelling Adele’s feeble attempts at an apology to the camera with perfect nails on display, addressing us ordinary folk as if we were queuing for a bag of fish and chips (her actual words ‘My show ain’t ready’) - or the bare-faced cheek of coming to that decision just two days before kick-off.
“This carefully stage-managed attempt at sympathy doesn’t seem believable. Anyone might think she’s been studying footage of the Master of Non Apologies Boris Johnson,” she wrote.
“She’s been on a journey from wealthy woman to incredibly rich and self-obsessed global star. That doesn’t grant you the right to treat fans so appallingly, hoping that a snivelling apology will soften the blow.”
Janet added: “She’s got all the staying power of a soggy tissue.”
The former tabloid editor previously branded Adele “deeply shallow” in the lead up to the release of her latest album 30, accusing the star of “fake misery”, having “gushing tears on tap every hour” and speaking about her personal life “to shift product”.
The Weekends With Adele series was announced last November, with the singer scheduled to perform two shows every weekend until April.
Tickets ranged from $85 (£60) to $685 (£500), and Adele was reportedly set to make more than £500,000 per performance.
The residency would have marked the first time Adele had performed live shows in five years.
The 33-year-old singer said she had been “awake for 30 hours” trying to rescue the production, but had simply “run out of time”.
Adele also apologised to fans who had already arrived in Las Vegas for the opening weekend.
“I’m sorry, it’s last minute. I’m so upset and I’m really embarrassed and I’m so sorry to everyone that’s travelled again.”
The residency is set to be rescheduled, with dates announced in due course.