Janet Street-Porter Launches Fresh Attack On Adele Over 'Snivelling' Vegas Residency Apology

The residency would have marked the first time Adele had performed live shows in five years.

The 33-year-old singer said she had been “awake for 30 hours” trying to rescue the production, but had simply “run out of time”.

Adele also apologised to fans who had already arrived in Las Vegas for the opening weekend. “I’m sorry, it’s last minute. I’m so upset and I’m really embarrassed and I’m so sorry to everyone that’s travelled again.”