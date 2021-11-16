Janet Street Porter Lays Into 'Deeply Shallow' Adele: 'The More She Gushes, The Less I Love Her'

Adele and Janet Street Porter CBS/Getty/Shutterstock/ITV/Ken McKay

The world might be eagerly awaiting Adele’s new album, but one person who probably won’t be listening to it in a rush is Janet Street Porter.

The Loose Women panellist has launched an astonishing attack on the beloved Easy On Me singer, branding her “deeply shallow”.

Advertisement

In a column for the MailOnline, Janet accused the star of “fake misery”, having “gushing tears on tap every hour” and speaking about her personal life “to shift product”.

She also accused Adele of changing from “a rich woman with a devoted and nice husband” to an “even wealthier woman ‘traumatised’ by a divorce that she appears to have instigated”.

Advertisement

Janet wrote: “In the final countdown to Adele’s much-anticipated fourth album, the tidal wave of waffle and wallow shows no sign of receding – Adele is everywhere, telling us about the ‘struggles’ that fired her song writing.”

“Blah blah blah. Anything to shift product,” she scoffed.

Advertisement

Janet accused Adele of speaking about her personal life “to shift product”. Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Janet lamented an apparent change in Adele from her earlier career, where she said the star was “adorable, brash, loud, madly enthusiastic”.

“Now she’s one of the most famous people in the world with a multi-million-pound fortune, isn’t it time to button up, to let the songs speak for themselves, to spare us the back story, the intimate details about a failed marriage- especially when we are only hearing one side of the story?” she said.

“My main beef with Adele is that the more she gushes, the less I love her.”

She then compared how singers like Betty Carter, Nina Simone and Annie Ross let their songs “do all the talking”, adding: “Sadly, the more Adele says, the greater the realisation for the world that she’s deeply shallow.”

Advertisement

Janet concluded by saying that she does not need to hear about Adele’s personal life, adding: “Less is more when it comes to Adele.”

Adele is releasing her album later this week Allen J. Schaben via Getty Images

Over the weekend, Adele showcased four tracks from her highly-anticipated new album, 30, ahead of its official release this Friday.

She also sat down with Oprah Winfrey for an interview as part of the US TV special, in which she spoke about her divorce from charity boss Simon Konecki.