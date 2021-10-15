Channel 5/Hits Radio Adele

Adele and Peppa Pig are not two names we ever expected to be used in the same breath, but the Hello singer had fans howling last week when she was asked whether she’d ever “collab with Peppa Pig”, only to respond with an incredulous “no!”. The clip swiftly went viral – even prompting a response from Peppa herself – though it seems the Grammy-winning star has since had something of a change of heart.

🎶 @Adele just dropped some devastating news about her new album… pic.twitter.com/2nW2dPjYfP — Ryan (@thisismeryan13) October 9, 2021

Earlier this week, Hits Radio presenter James Barr created his own mash-up of Peppa Pig with Adele’s hit Send My Love (To Your New Lover), which landed more than 13,000 views in just a few days. During an interview with the chart-topping musician to promote her new single Easy On Me, James got the opportunity to play his creation for the singer, and it definitely got her seal of approval.

“Love it!” Adele enthused. “I wish you would have put Muddy Puddles in it, though. I love it. “Really, I did actually watch Peppa Pig for three years non-stop when Angelo was little, so Peppa, I’ll always do a duet with you, babes. Love ya!” She added: “Although I don’t really want little Peppa Pig singing about her lovers. It’s a bit inappropriate.”

Hits Radio It's safe to say Adele very much enjoyed the mash-up