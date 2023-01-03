Adele Reveals How 'Really Bad Sciatica' Has Affected Her During Vegas Residency

Adele performing in Las Vegas last year Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

Adele has admitted that a “really bad” case of sciatica is affecting her movement during her current Las Vegas show.

The chart-topping star is currently in the middle of her Weekends With Adele concert residency at the Colosseum theatre in the Caesar’s Palace hotel.

And while Adele is known for her tear-jerking ballads, she’s also renowned for indulging her playful side during her gigs, which includes shooting a t-shirt gun into the audience during her show.

However, in a video published by the Daily Star, she was heard warning the crowd: “I’ve just got to get over to the other side of the stage. I have to waddle these days as I have really bad sciatica.”

Adele firing a t-shirt gun during the first night of her Weekends With Adele live show Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

The NHS website describes sciatica as a condition in which “the sciatic nerve, which runs from your lower back to your feet, is irritated or compressed”.

Sciatica can cause pain, tingling, numbness or weakness in the bottom, legs, feet, toes and back, with the NHS noting that “symptoms may be worse when moving, sneezing or coughing”.

Adele previously opened up about her experiences of chronic pain in an interview with The Face in 2021.

“I slipped my first disc when I was 15 from sneezing,” the Easy On Me singer recalled. “I was in bed and I sneezed and my fifth one flew out. In January, I slipped my sixth one, my L6. And then where I had a C-section, my core was useless.

“I’ve been in pain with my back for, like, half of my life, really. It flares up, normally due to stress or from a stupid bit of posture.

“But where I got my tummy strong, down at the bottom, which I never had before, my back don’t play up as much. It means I can do more, I can run around with my kid a little bit more.”