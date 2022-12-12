Adele performs onstage during the Weekends With Adele residency at Caesars Palace. Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

Adele had an emotional moment on stage as her Las Vegas residency continued over the weekend.

The singer, who is famed for her heartbreak ballads, started crying during the show while helping a fan celebrate their recent divorce.

However, Adele also admitted England’s defeat to France in the World Cup quarter final had also contributed to her emotional state.

Advertisement

Videos captured from the concert show her chatting to a group of women who were celebrating their friend’s divorce, to which Adele said: “I know all about broken hearts.”

Divorce party at an Adele show ? Iconic.

“ To the whole divorce party, oi oi ! Onwards and upwards, that’s what I say ” 🖤

( @/adeledaydreamer on YouTube ) pic.twitter.com/jt9gjoU4pu — A🤍 (@adelesgolden) December 11, 2022

“I got a bit emotional earlier, now I’m really crying,” she said after singing Someone Like You. “I have tears running down my cheeks.”

She continued: “You bringing all your friends is so moving to me. Relationships falling apart, whether you’re married or not, it’s really difficult. It’s really traumatic.

Advertisement

“Keep your friends close to you – they are better than any man, they are better than any woman.”

Adele getting emotional after Someone Like You ( Night 2 ) 🥺

“ Keep your friends close to you. They’re better than any man and better than any woman. Friends are for life ”♥️ pic.twitter.com/qvIqbz4MfK — A🤍 (@adelesgolden) December 11, 2022

Explaining her emotions, Adele added: “My son’s travelling today so maybe it’s that – and England lost.

“I’m really emotional… I think I’m also due on my period.”

Adele’s 32-show Las Vegas residency was previously slated to kick off in January, but was postponed due to coronavirus-related disruptions to production.

The singer announced the last-minute postponement in a tearful Instagram video she shared in January, telling fans that the show was “not ready”.

It eventually kicked off earlier this month, with the singer telling audiences the show “looked just like how I imagined”.

Advertisement