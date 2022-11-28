Adele Stunned As She Realises A Very Famous Face Was Sat In Her Las Vegas Show Audience

Adele performing onstage during the Weekends with Adele residency earlier this month Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

Adele was shocked to realise one of her musical heroes was sat in the audience of her Las Vegas residency over the weekend.

The singer revealed that she had no idea Shania Twain was in the house at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, despite being pictured next to her during the show.

Adele shared a picture of an incognito Shania in the audience on her Instagram Story after being told about the Still The One singer’s attendance following the show.

“Thank god you had a hat on @shaniatwain,” Adele wrote. “I would have self combusted had I seen it was you!!

“I adore you, I can’t believe you came to my show.”

Adele’s 32-show Las Vegas residency was previously slated to kick off in January, but was postponed due to coronavirus-related disruptions to production.

The singer announced the last-minute postponement in a tearful Instagram video she shared in January, telling fans that the show was “not ready”.

It eventually kicked off earlier this month, with the singer telling audiences the show “looked just like how I imagined”.

According to reports, it features a fantastic display of pyrotechnics, jokes, rain, and more.