Adidas Is Standing By Kanye West Despite Petition Over Slavery Comments

Following calls for Adidas to drop its partnership with Kanye West over his comments that 400 years of black slavery “sounds like a choice”, the brand’s CEO Kasper Rorsted has said he is committed to Yeezy.

“It is clear there are some remarks that we don’t support,” Rorsted said, according to Reuters, but added: “We are very committed to the Yeezy brand moving forward.”

In an interview with Bloomberg, Rorsted added that the company had “not had any conversation with Kanye in the last 24 hours” and had not discussed the issue internally.

“Kanye has been and is a very important part of our strategy and he’s been a fantastic creator, and that’s where I’m going to leave it,” he said.