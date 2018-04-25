All Sections
    • NEWS
    25/04/2018 22:11 BST | Updated 29 minutes ago

    Kanye West Calls Donald Trump 'My Brother' During Twitter Love-In

    US President offers thanks after rapper says they share 'dragon energy'.

    Donald Trump has thanked Kanye West after the rapper called the US President “my brother” and claimed they are “both dragon energy”.

    In a series of tweets, West, 40, spoke of his admiration for the Republican politician, and said “the mob” could not make him “not love him”.

    He added: “For people In my life the idea of Trump is pretty much a 50 50 split but I don’t tell a Hillary supporter not to support Hillary I love Hillary too.”

    Trump then responded, quoting West’s tweet and replying: “Thank you Kanye, very cool!”

    Afterwards, West tweeted a picture of the President’s gratitude.

    The exchange began after West tweeted on Wednesday that his wife, Kim Kardashian West, had instructed him to make it “clear to everyone” that he doesn’t “agree with everything Trump does”.

    He also said he doesn’t “agree 100%” with anyone but himself.

    West also shared an image of a Trump-signed ‘Make America Great Again’ hat.

    And Trump, naturally, couldn’t resist a quote tweet.

    West had already shared a series of stream-of-consciousness thoughts on social media before heaping praise on the President. 

    Twitter
    Twitter

    Conversations