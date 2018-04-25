Donald Trump has thanked Kanye West after the rapper called the US President “my brother” and claimed they are “both dragon energy”.

In a series of tweets, West, 40, spoke of his admiration for the Republican politician, and said “the mob” could not make him “not love him”.

He added: “For people In my life the idea of Trump is pretty much a 50 50 split but I don’t tell a Hillary supporter not to support Hillary I love Hillary too.”