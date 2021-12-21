Adrian Chiles Admits To Mortifying Incident In Strictly Training Room

Adrian Chiles with Strictly partner Jowita Przysta Guy Levy/BBC via PA Media

Those who have done Strictly Come Dancing before will often tell of how you get to know a lot about your partner when training for the show, and it appears Adrian Chiles wasn’t afraid to let anything go with pro Jowita Przysta.

The former One Show host has revealed he accidentally farted “very loudly” in front of her while preparing for the forthcoming Christmas special.

Adrian is one of six brand new celebrities set to feature in the Christmas Day edition of the BBC ballroom show, where they will be showcasing a festive routine.

However, while rehearsing their American Smooth to a rendition of White Christmas by Otis Redding, Adrian had a mortifying moment.

Writing in The Sun about his Strictly experience, Adrian said: “[Jowita] really didn’t have a lot to work with. I had literally zero experience of proper dancing, not a single step.

“This woman meant business. So, off we went, from the very beginning.

“She looked on, at a safe distance, counting one-two-three, one-two-three, one-two-three, over and over again as I galumphed my way through the most basic waltz step, forwards, backwards and in circles, until I didn’t know my right from left or which way was up.”

Adrian is one of six new celebrities taking to the floor for the Christmas special BBC/Guy Levy

He continued: “The following morning we began with the big lift she’d planned for us.

“Given my significant weight advantage, this was the one bit I was confident about.

“Such was my enthusiasm, the first time I executed the lift I’m afraid I inadvertently broke wind very loudly. I’d eaten breakfast too quickly.

“Being a pro,[Jowita] pretended not to notice.”

Adrian will be joined on the Strictly Christmas special by First Dates’ Fred Sirieix, TV host Mel Giedroyc, Repair Shop presenter Jay Blades, singer Anne-Marie and newsreader Moira Stuart.

The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special airs on Christmas Day at 5.10pm on BBC One.