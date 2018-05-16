aluxum via Getty Images

It’s Friday lunchtime and instead of sitting outside enjoying the sunshine along with the rest of the UK, I’m lying outstretched in a red sling suspended from the ceiling of a railway arch. I’ve just finished 45 minutes of aerial yoga, an acrobatic form of yoga practised in a loop of silky material, which involved being upside down and held in place only by wrapping my own legs and feet strategically around the fabric like an inverted frog. By the end of the class I’m unsurprisingly out of breath. Partly because I temporarily stopped breathing when I thought my head was about to scrape along the floor (spoiler: it didn’t), but also I’m beyond exhausted. As you can imagine being cradled in this red cocoon like a really large, tired baby, gently swaying while relaxing music plays in the background is just the kind of relaxing savasana pose I needed at the end of class.

Maisie Whitehead The view from savasana.

I’m in south London at Flying Fantastic, which specialises in all things aerial - including hoop and trapeze - to try my first aerial yoga class, which are available at various studios across the UK. The class begins with a warm up of very gentle movements on the mat, which I’ve positioned directly under the yoga sling. First we mobilise the shoulders, hips, legs and spine by rotating and extending, before transitioning onto the sling for some gentle swinging and twisting movements. “Utilising the support of the fabric to release pressure on the spine and joints of the arms and legs gives you a ‘weightless’ feeling,” says Maisie Whitehead, the class instructor, adding that such movements help to increase blood flow and lubricate the joints. We then move onto more tricky yoga poses, where I learn just how versatile this sling really is. With one foot resting in the base of the sling we lunge forward and backwards (further than I’d be able to go without the sling’s support), before wrapping the fabric around the front of the foot to prepare for dancer’s pose and pulling on the material higher up the sling to get deeper into the posture.

Maisie Whitehead Using the sling to get deeper into dancer's pose.

Chris Wigan, founder of Flying Fantastic, which has toured the UK at various wellness festivals, tells me the classes are more accessible than one might imagine. In fact, he says, anyone can give it a go. “There’s no denying, that as with many fitness classes, the stronger you are, the more flexible you are and the fitter you are - the easier you’ll find the class, but that’s not to say that strength, flexibility and fitness are prerequisites,” he tells me. Now, I’d consider myself relatively fit and flexible, having practised yoga for a number of years and exercising three or four times per week but I find the class incredibly challenging, although it is doable. The next day my hip flexors (the muscles under the hip bones, which are often really tight) are incredibly painful as they are located where the sling rests during downward dog and inversions.

Erstudiostok via Getty Images