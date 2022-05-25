Steven Tyler at a Grammys party last month MICHAEL TRAN via Getty Images

Aerosmith have confirmed they are delaying the start of their upcoming Las Vegas residency after frontman Steven Tyler made the decision to enter a rehab centre.

In a statement posted on their Instagram page, the band explained that Steven had relapsed following surgery on his foot.

Advertisement

“As many of you know, our beloved brother Steven has worked on his sobriety for many years,” they explained.

“After foot surgery to prepare for the stage and the necessity of pain management during the process, he has recently relapsed and voluntarily entered a treatment program to concentrate on his health and recovery.”

Advertisement

The hit rock group were supposed to have begun their residency in Vegas next month, though these shows have now been pushed back until September.

“We are devastated that we have inconvenienced so many of you, especially our most loyal fans who often travel great distances to experience our shows,” the band’s statement continued.

Advertisement

“Thank you for your understanding and for your support for Steven during this time.”

Steven on stage performing with Run DMC in 2020 Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

Steven has spoken candidly in the past about being addicted to drugs throughout the late 1970s and 80s, telling People magazine he took “heroin, coke, Valium, anything that anyone came near with”.

“We believed that the road to wisdom was through excess,” he previously told GQ magazine. “But it got really bad in the 80s.

“What happens with using is: It works in the beginning, but it doesn’t work in the end. It takes you down. There’s nothing but jail, insanity, or death.”

Advertisement

After his bandmates staged an intervention, Steven successfully completed a stint in rehab in 1988. In 2019, he told GQ he had been sober for nine years.

Help and support: