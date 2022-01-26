Boris Johnson 'Authorised' Evacuation Of Dogs From Afghanistan, New Email Suggests

Boris Johnson meets with members of the 16th Air Assault Brigade involved in the UK operation in Afghanistan. DAN KITWOOD via Getty Images

Boris Johnson intervened to help evacuate dogs from Afghanistan, documents published on Wednesday suggest, despite the prime minister’s previous denials.

In a Foreign Office (FCDO) email released by the Commons foreign affairs committee, an official said Johnson had “authorised” the evacuation of “animals”.

As the Taliban took control in August, the UK airlifted thousands of people who feared for their lives out of the country.

But a government whistleblower alleged that Johnson ordered animals from the Nowzad shelter also be rescued – potentially putting British troops’ lives at risk and preventing people from fleeing Kabul.

Former Royal Marine Paul “Pen” Farthing, who ran the shelter, launched a high-profile campaign to get his staff and animals out, using a plane funded through donations.

The British government-sponsored clearance for the charter flight, leading to accusations that dogs had been prioritised over people.

Johnson denied the allegation. Asked if he intervened, he told reporters in December: “No. That’s complete nonsense.”

But in the FCDO email obtained by the foreign affairs committee with the subject line “animal charity for evacuation from Kabul”, one official tells another: “The PM has just authorised their staff and animals to be evacuated.”

David Lammy, Labour’s shadow foreign secretary, said: “The PM’s corrosive and chronic dishonesty is debasing his office.

“Here’s Johnson denying it, and here’s the email showing it happened. The man is a pathological liar. Untrustworthy, unlikeable and absolutely unsuitable for the office of prime minister.”

Shadow defence secretary John Healey said: “Once again, the Prime Minister has been caught out lying about what he has been doing and deciding.

“He should never have given priority to flying animals out of Afghanistan while Afghans who worked for our armed forces were left behind.

“Boris Johnson is unable to make the serious decisions that are needed at home and for our allies abroad.”

In response to questions about the email, the prime minister’s spokesperson said: “The defence secretary yesterday made clear that at no stage did the prime minister ask him to make way for the pets.