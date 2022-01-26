Tory MP Has A New Defence For Johnson: 'It’s Not Like He Robbed A Bank'

Tory MP Andrew Rosindell was talking to Sky News about partygate Sky News

Tory backbencher Adam Rosindell showed his support for the prime minister by comparing partygate to robbing a bank in a bizarre exchange with Sky News.

Boris Johnson has faced renewed criticism – and a new probe from the Metropolitan Police – after it was revealed that his wife threw him a surprise birthday party in June 2020 with 30 attendees, when it was against Covid rules to have different households meet indoors.

But backbencher Rosindell has stood by the prime minister, despite the outcry.

He described so-called “cakegate” as a “frenzy”, and said: “He’s made a mistake, no question about that, we all do.”

Rosindell continued: “I think we’ve all done it, let’s not be so judgemental that the prime minister of the United Kingdom has not committed some horrendous, terrible crime the deserves the entire government to be derailed.”

Sky News’ Kay Burley replied: “And you’re confident that it’s OK for the prime minister who makes the rules to break the rules and thus break the law – that’s OK?”

“No it’s not – you know I’m sure there are ministers who get parking tickets and speeding fines too,” Rosindell said.

“Anyway, lots of people break the law in small ways, sometimes unintentionally.

“He’s not robbed a bank.”

Asked whether it’s okay for the Prime Minister to break the law, Conservative MP Andrew Rosindell tells Sky News that Boris Johnson has "not robbed a bank." pic.twitter.com/c7U57bUcSJ — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) January 26, 2022

This, unsurprisingly, did not appease the general public’s worries.

This makes me think he robbed a bank https://t.co/7HI0k30Pdm — James Felton (@JimMFelton) January 26, 2022

Absolutely my first thought too. He has absolutely, definitely, robbed a bank. https://t.co/G3sXLw157P — Jenny Colgan (@jennycolgan) January 26, 2022

Which has been the least helpful defence of ministers breaking lockdown laws? — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) January 26, 2022

Rosindell’s defence for the prime minister comes shortly after another Tory backbencher, Conor Burns, claimed Johnson was effectively “ambushed by cake”, and therefore his birthday party was not his fault.

This, too, led to bewildered tweets about whether backbenchers understood the severity of partygate and the ongoing probe from the Met into Downing Street.

There have been growing calls for the prime minister to resign from office over the alleged parties.