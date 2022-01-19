Former Tory Cabinet Minister David Davis Tells Boris Johnson To Resign During PMQs

UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor via PA Media

Boris Johnson has been told to his face to resign by former Tory cabinet minister David Davis.

Speaking during PMQs on Wednesday afternoon, Davis stood and told the prime minister: “In the name of God go”.

Johnson is fighting for his political life following revelations he attended a garden party in No.10 in May 2020, during the first Covid lockdown.

Some Tory MPs, facing anger from their voters over the apparent rule breach, have demand Johnson resign.

Shortly before PMQs, Bury South MP Christian Wakeford dramatically defected from the Tories to Labour.

A vote of no confidence in Johnson’s leadership by Tory MPs is believed to be close.

Davis, the veteran Conservative and former Brexit secretary, told Johnson: “I expect my leaders to shoulder the responsibility for the actions they take.

“Yesterday he did the opposite of that. So, I will remind him of a quotation which may be familiar to his ear: Leopold Amery to Neville Chamberlain.

“You have sat too long here for any good you have been doing. In the name of God, go.”

Johnson told Davis: “I don’t know what he is talking about.”

