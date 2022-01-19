Tory MP Christian Wakeford Defects To Labour Amid Partygate Mutiny

Christian Wakeford on the Labour benches Parliament.tv

A Conservative MP has defected to the Labour Party amid fury over Boris Johnson’s partygate scandal.

Christian Wakeford - a “red wall” MP elected in 2019 - has crossed the floor to join Keir Starmer’s party.

Advertisement

It comes after the MP for Bury South branded the partygate scandal “embarrassing” in a series of damning comments last week.

Wakeford is thought to be among at least ten Tories elected in 2019 who submitted letters of no confidence in Johnson’s leadership.

Advertisement

The outspoken MP, who has a majority of 402, hit the headlines during the so-called “sleaze scandal” when he called the Tory MP at the epicentre at the scandal Owen Paterson a “c***”.

And in a candid letter today, Wakeford told Johnson: “My decision is about much more than your leadership and the disgraceful way you have conducted yourself in recent weeks.”

Advertisement

In his letter to Johnson, Wakeford added: “From today I will be sitting as the Labour MP for Bury South because I have reached the conclusion that the best interests of my constituents are served by the programme put forward by Keir Starmer and his party.

“My decision is about much more than your leadership and the disgraceful way you have conducted yourself in recent weeks.” - Christian Wakeford's letter to Boris Johnson

“I care passionately about the people of Bury South and I have concluded that the policies of the Conservative government that you lead are doing nothing to help the people of my constituency and indeed are only making the struggles they face on a daily basis worse.

“Britain needs a government focused on tackling the cost of living crisis and providing a path out of the pandemic that protects living standards and defends the security of all. It needs a government that upholds the highest standards of integrity and probity in public life and sadly both you and the Conservative Party as a whole have shown themselves incapable of offering the leadership and government this country deserves.”

Wakeford said he had “wrestled” with his conscience for “many months” but had decided: “I can no longer support a government that has shown itself consistently out of touch with the hard working people of Bury South and the country as a whole.”

Advertisement

Leader of the Labour Party Starmer said: “I would like to welcome Christian Wakeford to the Labour Party. He has always put the people of Bury South first.

“As Christian said, the policies of the Conservative government are doing nothing to help the people of Bury South and indeed are only making the struggles they face on a daily basis worse.

“People across Britain faces a cost of living crisis but this incompetent Tory government is asleep at the wheel, distracted by a chaos of its own making.

“I would like to welcome Christian Wakeford to the Labour Party.” - Keir Starmer

“Meanwhile families, businesses and pensioners are suffering from the Conservative failure to tackle rising food, fuel and energy prices.

“Labour are the only ones who have put forward a plan to help people through the Tory cost of living crisis.

“I’m determined to build a new Britain which guarantees security, prosperity and respect for all and I’m delighted that Christian has decided to join us in this endeavour.”

MPs from the 2019 intake were said to have met yesterday to discuss Johnson’s future in a gathering dubbed the “pork pie plot” because of the alleged involvement of Melton Mowbray’s MP Alicia Kearns.

How do you defend the indefensible?

You can’t!

It’s embarrassing and what’s worse is it further erodes trust in politics when it’s already low.

We need openness, trust and honesty in our politics now more than ever and that starts from the top! — Christian Wakeford MP (@Christian4BuryS) January 12, 2022

The group appear to have lost faith in the PM, after he admitted attending a “bring your own booze” event in the Downing Street garden during England’s first coronavirus lockdown.

Johnson made another grovelling apology yesterday in which he repeatedly claimed he thought the garden party at Downing Street was a “work event” and suggested “nobody told me” it broke lockdown rules.

However, Johnson’s bid to placate party and public appeared to only ramp up fury from his own benches.

Advertisement