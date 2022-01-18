Boris Johnson has faced ridicule for suggesting “nobody told me” the Downing Street party he attended broke lockdown rules.
On Monday, Dominic Cummings, the PM’s former top aide until November 2020, alleged Johnson knew about the now notorious “bring your own booze” gathering held in Downing Street in May 2020 and was told it was violated restrictions.
But in his first interview in days, as pressure has mounted almost by the hour, Johnson extraordinarily said “nobody told me that what we were doing was against the rules” to the “best of my recollection”.
He insisted he does “humbly apologise to people for misjudgments that were made” as he faces public calls to resign over the so-called “partygate” affair, including from six of his own Tory MPs.
