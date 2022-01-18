Ghana Slaps Down Boris Johnson's 'Operation Red Meat' In Humiliation For UK

The government of Ghana has dismissed any suggestion it is involved in the plan to save Boris Johnson’s premiership dubbed Operation Red Meat.
In a tweet, the country’s ministry of foreign affairs has denied talks are ongoing with the UK about hosting a migrant processing facility.
The Times reported plans are being drawn up to send migrants to countries such as Ghana and Rwanda for processing and resettlement.
Downing Street said it was “not helpful” to talk about ongoing discussions with countries but it was “right we talk to international partners” about fixing the asylum system.
The policy is said to be part of a package offering “red meat” to Tory MPs in a bid to drive attention away from Downing Street party allegations.
But the Ghanaian government slapped down the notion it was involved – even calling the flurry of ideas designed to underpin Johnson “Operation Dead Meat”.
It said: “The ministry of foreign affairs and regional integration wishes to state categorically that Ghana has not engaged with the UK on any such plan and does not intend to consider any such operation in the future.”
Reports suggest the plan to revive Johnson’s flagging fortunes amid continuing anger over “partygate” allegations also includes threatening to scrap the BBC licence fee and ending coronavirus restrictions.
But the plan – also referred to as Operation Save Big Dog – is quickly unravelling.
Albania has also dismissed the claim the country is involved in offshoring asylum seekers, with the country’s ambassador telling The Independent it would be “against international law” and “totally contrary to the position of (his) country”.
After Ghana’s intervention, MPs and commentators variously described Operation Red Meat as the brainchild of “liars and idiots” and “an offensive way of doing business”.
Meanwhile, even Tory MPs are not happy with the policy – warning the Royal Navy will be operating a “taxi service” for migrants crossing the Channel under “Operation Dog’s Dinner”.
Ministers came under fire from some on their backbenches for not seeking to push back small boats trying to reach England from France.
The Ministry of Defence is expected to take over command of the operation from Border Force by the end of the month in a move signed off by Johnson.