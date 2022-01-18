Ghana Slaps Down Boris Johnson's 'Operation Red Meat' In Humiliation For UK

A group of people brought in to Dover, Kent, by Border Force officers. Gareth Fuller via PA Wire/PA Images

The government of Ghana has dismissed any suggestion it is involved in the plan to save Boris Johnson’s premiership dubbed Operation Red Meat.

In a tweet, the country’s ministry of foreign affairs has denied talks are ongoing with the UK about hosting a migrant processing facility.

The Times reported plans are being drawn up to send migrants to countries such as Ghana and Rwanda for processing and resettlement.

Downing Street said it was “not helpful” to talk about ongoing discussions with countries but it was “right we talk to international partners” about fixing the asylum system.

The policy is said to be part of a package offering “red meat” to Tory MPs in a bid to drive attention away from Downing Street party allegations.

But the Ghanaian government slapped down the notion it was involved – even calling the flurry of ideas designed to underpin Johnson “Operation Dead Meat”.

It said: “The ministry of foreign affairs and regional integration wishes to state categorically that Ghana has not engaged with the UK on any such plan and does not intend to consider any such operation in the future.”

Reports suggest the plan to revive Johnson’s flagging fortunes amid continuing anger over “partygate” allegations also includes threatening to scrap the BBC licence fee and ending coronavirus restrictions.

But the plan – also referred to as Operation Save Big Dog – is quickly unravelling.

Albania has also dismissed the claim the country is involved in offshoring asylum seekers, with the country’s ambassador telling The Independent it would be “against international law” and “totally contrary to the position of (his) country”.

After Ghana’s intervention, MPs and commentators variously described Operation Red Meat as the brainchild of “liars and idiots” and “an offensive way of doing business”.

Operation Red Meat is load of made up crap that there is no chance of achieving but makes a good headline. We are ruled by liars and idiots. LITERALLY NO ONE SHOULD BE SURPRISED. Every single time they brief that another country will be used it is just made up. Stop printing it! https://t.co/ETXhA2o9VR — Jess Phillips MP (@jessphillips) January 18, 2022

God what an offensive way of doing business. Looking forward to Rwanda distancing itself from the UK government clown car next, as some drunk No 10 press officer casts around for another country they reckon “sounds like somewhere you wouldn’t want to go” https://t.co/97tGfusz5K — Marina Hyde (@MarinaHyde) January 18, 2022

Every time the government briefs this story out they pick another country in order to get it onto the front pages again. Last time it was Albania, this time it was Ghana. Every time it turns out to be untrue. https://t.co/aQBHGGSXBj — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) January 18, 2022

Meanwhile, even Tory MPs are not happy with the policy – warning the Royal Navy will be operating a “taxi service” for migrants crossing the Channel under “Operation Dog’s Dinner”.

Ministers came under fire from some on their backbenches for not seeking to push back small boats trying to reach England from France.