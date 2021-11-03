NurPhoto via Getty Images Owen Paterson is a senior Tory backbencher whose suspension has divided the Commons

Owen Paterson has divided MPs after an inquiry published last week found he breached Commons lobbying rules.

While some fellow Tories are pushing for him to remain in Parliament, the opposition want him to be suspended for 30 days. All MPs will vote on his potential suspension on Wednesday.

Why is Paterson in the news?

The Commons Standards Committee has recommended Paterson should be suspended for an “egregious” breach of the parliamentary rules.

The MPs’ watchdog claims Paterson used his role as an MP to assist two companies which paid him more than £100,000 a year as a consultant.

If backed in the parliamentary vote on Wednesday, the 30-day suspension would automatically trigger a recall petition. This could lead to a by-election if a tenth of his constituents signed it, meaning Paterson’s seat may be up for grabs.

The Tory MP has rejected the inquiry altogether and claimed it was not conducted fairly.

He also alleged that he abided by the rules of Parliament during his supposed lobbying because he was just pointing out defects in safety regulations to other ministers, but his criticisms of the investigation were rejected by the committee.

Why is his personal life involved?

Patterson claims the investigation process from the watchdog was a “major contributory factor” into his wife Rose’s death in 2020. She died by suicide.

Yet the cross-party committee said it took the circumstances of his wife’s death into account.

Who is supporting him?

Fellow Tory Andrea Leadsom is leading the charge to overturn the suspension.

She and Paterson’s other supporters wants to set up a new committee to change the process for investigating MPs.

They intend to establish a permanent panel led by someone outside of Parliament which allows MPs to bring their own witnesses.

This amendment to the MPs’ watchdog will be voted on in the Commons today – and some other Tories have already announced that they will be backing it.