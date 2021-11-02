Tories Plot To Overturn MP Owen Paterson's Suspension For Breaking Lobbying Rules

Stefan Rousseau via PA Wire/PA Images Owen Paterson faces being suspended for 30 days over an "egregious case of paid advocacy".

The Conservatives have been accused of undermining public trust in politics as allies of a Tory MP found to have breached Commons lobbying rules seek to overturn his suspension.

North Shropshire MP Owen Paterson was found to have committed an “egregious” breach of standards rules as he lobbied ministers and officials for two companies paying him more than £100,000 per year.

It was recommended he be banned from the Commons for six weeks as punishment, but Paterson has angrily disputed the findings by Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards, Kathryn Stone.

MPs are due to vote on whether to approve his suspension on Wednesday, but an amendment tabled by former Cabinet minister and South Northamptonshire MP Andrea Leadsom instead suggests the Commons should instead set up a committee which would examine – among other issues – whether the case against Paterson should be reviewed.

The Telegraph reported on Tuesday night that Tory MPs and ministers will be ordered by the government’s whips to support the motion, meaning it would pass if there is no Conservative rebellion.

Thangam Debbonaire, Labour’s shadow leader of the Commons, warned against turning “the clock back to the era of Neil Hamilton, cash for questions and no independent standards process”.

She said: “Let’s not forget that the cross-party standards committee, including three Tory MPs, endorsed the commissioner’s 30-day sanction for a breach of the rule around paid advocacy.”

The Labour MP said that “the Tories want to jettison the system that has served us well and which has been a vital part of rebuilding public trust after the dark days of Tory sleaze this government seems determined to return to”.

The amendment would see a new select committee chaired by former culture minister John Whittingdale look into the standards system. It would also look into whether Paterson’s case specifically should be reviewed.

But the decision whether to accept an amendment lies with Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle. His spokesperson did not deny a report in the Times that suggested he believes overturning the suspension would bring the House into disrepute.