Tory ‘Red Wall’ Seats Will Be Hit Hard By Universal Credit Cuts, Study Finds

More than 50 Tory “Red Wall” seats won from Labour at the last election will hit hard when family benefits cuts kick in this autumn, a new study has found.

Around one in three households with children in the key battleground constituencies will be £1,040-a-year worse off when Covid-related uplifts to Universal Credit and Working Tax Credit are axed on October 6, according to the Joseph Rowntree Foundation.

The anti-poverty research group calculated that ending the £20-a-week increase introduced last year will result in the “biggest overnight cut in benefits since the Second World War”.

The political risks of the cuts were underlined by the study showing that 53 Tory constituencies will see a third of families with children losing out.

Ten key seats captured from Labour by Boris Johnson’s 2019 landslide – including Blackpool South, Burnley and West Bromwich East – will see even greater impact, with nearly 60% of families affected.

Some Tory MPs are still lobbying ministers for a last minute reprieve, but Johnson, work and pensions secretary Therese Coffey and chancellor Rishi Sunak look determined to stick to plans to end the uplift.

The study found that 413 parliamentary constituencies across Britain will see over a third of working-age families with children hit by the changes.

In some Labour constituencies more than three-quarters of families with youngsters will lose out, with Bradford West seeing 84% impacted.