Partygate was subject to a new wave of mockery on Tuesday after a Tory MP tried to defend the prime minister’s alleged birthday party by claiming he had been “ambushed by a cake”.
Boris Johnson reportedly attended a surprise party in Downing Street’s cabinet room back in June 2020, when it was against Covid rules for different households to meet up indoors.
Approximately 30 people were said to have attended, including Johnson’s wife Carrie, who presented him with a Union Jack cake, and his interior designer Lulu Lytle.
Trying to defend the party accusations to Channel 4 News, Tory MP Conor Burns claimed “it was not a premeditated party” – even though invites were sent out – and that the prime minister “was in a sense ambushed with a cake” as people sang happy birthday to him.
Burns concluded: “I don’t think people would characterise it as a party.”
Twitter thought otherwise.
Even renowned cook Nigella Lawson poked fun at this excuse, tweeted: “Ambushed by Cake: It just has to be the title of my next book!”
Burns then replied to her tweet and claimed: ”It’s yours if you want it! Could I include my Granny’s Christmas cake recipe?”
Lawson didn’t hesitate in her scathing reply, writing: “This is too meta. Plus, you think it’s a joke? Says it all.”
Burns was ridiculed through memes of famous celebrities sneaking up on each other too, along with edited film clips making a decorated cake appearing to be the monster.
Then there were all the people who expressed their own fears over dessert...
And the jokes just didn’t stop...