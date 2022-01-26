Conor Burns claimed the PM was ambushed with a cake in June 2020 Channel 4 News

Partygate was subject to a new wave of mockery on Tuesday after a Tory MP tried to defend the prime minister’s alleged birthday party by claiming he had been “ambushed by a cake”.

Boris Johnson reportedly attended a surprise party in Downing Street’s cabinet room back in June 2020, when it was against Covid rules for different households to meet up indoors.

Approximately 30 people were said to have attended, including Johnson’s wife Carrie, who presented him with a Union Jack cake, and his interior designer Lulu Lytle.

Trying to defend the party accusations to Channel 4 News, Tory MP Conor Burns claimed “it was not a premeditated party” – even though invites were sent out – and that the prime minister “was in a sense ambushed with a cake” as people sang happy birthday to him.

Burns concluded: “I don’t think people would characterise it as a party.”

Twitter thought otherwise.

Even renowned cook Nigella Lawson poked fun at this excuse, tweeted: “Ambushed by Cake: It just has to be the title of my next book!”

Ambushed by Cake: it just has to be the title of my next book! #AmbushedByCake — Nigella Lawson (@Nigella_Lawson) January 25, 2022

Burns then replied to her tweet and claimed: ”It’s yours if you want it! Could I include my Granny’s Christmas cake recipe?”

Lawson didn’t hesitate in her scathing reply, writing: “This is too meta. Plus, you think it’s a joke? Says it all.”

This is too meta. Plus, you think it’s a joke? Says it all — Nigella Lawson (@Nigella_Lawson) January 25, 2022

Burns was ridiculed through memes of famous celebrities sneaking up on each other too, along with edited film clips making a decorated cake appearing to be the monster.

If I'd not seen it in films so much the "ambushed by a cake" thing would be ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/VQXZkxISqw — Matthew Highton (@MattHighton) January 25, 2022

Then there were all the people who expressed their own fears over dessert...

Survived making my breakfast following a surprise encounter with a feisty French Fancy lying in wait with a tooled up sponge finger in the kitchen . We live in dangerous times people; dangerous times. Take care out there! — Simon Hoare MP (@Simon4NDorset) January 26, 2022

Have you been ambushed with a cake that wasn't your fault? You may be entitled to compensation. — Alexander Brown (@AlexofBrown) January 25, 2022

And the jokes just didn’t stop...

Some bigger boys launched a sneak attack with those little pineapple and cheese things on a stick — James Felton (@JimMFelton) January 25, 2022

Never trust a cake. Ambushing bastards. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) January 25, 2022

Tonight I was ambushed by a Chinese takeaway. — Jess Phillips MP (@jessphillips) January 25, 2022

my excuse when I eat too much cake pic.twitter.com/9nCSthBDP2 — Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) January 25, 2022

Remember, at a time of Russian aggression on the border of Ukraine, it is imperative we remain led by a man who *checks notes* was ambushed with cake https://t.co/wbpCEF3AHi — Ahir Shah (@AhirShah) January 25, 2022

“Now tell them the PM was ambushed with cake” pic.twitter.com/inHBCE2QoT — Rachel Love-Howseman (@rachlove31) January 25, 2022

The only thing worse than being ambushed with cake is being ambushed with naked women I'm not married to. — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) January 25, 2022