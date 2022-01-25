Boris Johnson Was 'Ambushed With A Cake', Says Supporter In Wildest 'Partygate' Excuse Yet

No.10 has not denied this gathering took place but claimed it was just Downing Street staff who “gathered briefly”, and Johnson was only present for 10 minutes.

On Tuesday, the government front bench was out in force defending the prime minister’s position, and it was Conor Burns, the Northern Ireland minister and a long-standing ally, who was tasked with the evening rounds.

On Channel 4 News, he told Cathy Newman: “It was not a premeditated, organised party in that sense, that the prime minister himself decided to have sent out ...”

Newman interjected: “Well, invites were sent out.”

Burns responded: “Well, as far as I can see, he was in a sense, ambushed with a cake.”