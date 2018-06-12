Africa’s Ancient Baobab Trees Are Mysteriously Dying

Several of Africa’s largest baobab trees have suddenly and unexpectedly died, with scientists fearing climate change to be the culprit.

An icon of the African bush, the baobab with its swollen trunk and gnarled branches are a familiar sight in the savannahs of southern, east and west Africa. The circumference of a mature tree’s trunk can reach 20 metres and a tree normally lives for about 500 years, though experts estimate some to be as old as 5,000 years.

Research published in the peer-reviewed journal Nature Plants on Monday said: “Nine of the 13 oldest and five or six of the largest baobab trees have died, or at least their oldest parts/ stems have collapsed and died over the past 12 years. The cause of the mortalities is still unclear.”

The dead and dying trees were found in Zimbabwe, Namibia, South Africa, Botswana and Zambia. They are all between 1,000 and 2,500 years old.

Adrian Patrut, who organised the survey added: “It’s a strange feeling because these are trees which may live for 2,000 years or more, and we see that they’re dying one after another during our lifetime. It’s statistically very unlikely.”