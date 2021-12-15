AJ Odudu has confirmed reports she is on crutches ahead of this weekend’s Strictly Come Dancing final.
The TV presenter, who is paired with pro dancer Kai Widdrington on the BBC ballroom show, is due to go head-to-head with Rose Ayling-Ellis and John Whaite for the Glitterball trophy on Saturday.
However, she told BBC Radio 1 Newsbeat that she has been unable to train due to ligament damage and is using crutches to get around.
“Entering the final week, I literally am on crutches at the worst possible time,” she said. “But I’m trying to power through.”
AJ remained hopeful of competing in the final though, adding: “Hey, listen, even if Kai has to just carry me around that dancefloor, and I’ll do some armography, we’ll make it work.”
She and Kai sailed through to this year’s final after landing joint-top of the leaderboard last Saturday.
Both AJ and EastEnders actor Rose secured a perfect 40 for one of their routines, while the other was awarded 39 points.
At the halfway point, AJ and Kai took the lead with their quickstep to Sing, Sing, Sing by Benny Goodman, which was awarded the top mark of 40, and picked up 39 for their Rumba to Show Me Heaven by Maria McKee.
Rhys Stephenson and his partner Nancy Xu crashed out of the competition on Sunday after losing the dance-off to John and his partner Johannes Radebe.
The Strictly Come Dancing final airs on Saturday at 7pm on BBC One.