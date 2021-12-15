“Entering the final week, I literally am on crutches at the worst possible time,” she said. “But I’m trying to power through.”

AJ remained hopeful of competing in the final though, adding: “Hey, listen, even if Kai has to just carry me around that dancefloor, and I’ll do some armography, we’ll make it work.”

She and Kai sailed through to this year’s final after landing joint-top of the leaderboard last Saturday.