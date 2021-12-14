Craig and regular judges Shirley Ballas and Motsi Mabuse were joined for this year’s series by long-serving professional Anton, who is currently occupying the seat usually taken up by Bruno Tonioli.

The Strictly Come Dancing judging panel pictured last week BBC / Guy Levy

With the series almost over, viewers are now questioning whether Anton – who has been well-received by most Strictly fans – could be kept on as a full-time judge, an idea that the always-opinionated Craig seems quite in favour of.

Speaking to Best magazine, the sharp-tongued star said Anton had been “a great addition”, explaining: “He knows the process of working with celebrities inside out, he’s been there.

“Particularly with celebs that haven’t been ‘gifted’, he’s had to manoeuvre them around that dance floor – and he’s been with great dancers, where he could show off his talents.”

“Armed with all that information, he’s showing great empathy for the celebs,” Craig added. “He’s more lenient than me. And he’s funny. Long may it continue, he’s a good egg, Anton.”

Anton Du Beke Ray Burmiston/BBC

This is something of a contrast to a report published in The Sun last month, which quoted a “TV source” claiming Craig felt the panel was a little on the “flat” side without Bruno.

More recently, Craig said he’d like to see Anton and Bruno make a return, telling the MailOnline: “Bruno adds something Anton can’t and vice-versa, if you look at it that way, so I think they’ve both got different opinions which I think is perfectly good.

“We could easily have five people on that panel. I think our time would be limited because there are only two minutes for the judges to talk but we would make it count.”

Craig Revel Horwood Ray Burmiston/BBC

This year’s Strictly final is set to take place over the weekend, with Rose Ayling-Ellis, AJ Odudu and John Whaite all battling it out for the Glitterball Trophy.

