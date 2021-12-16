AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington appearing together on It Takes Two BBC

Strictly Come Dancing star AJ Odudu had a tearful moment during an interview on It Takes Two as she discussed the injury that’s left her in need of crutches in the lead-up to this year’s final.

On Wednesday, the TV presenter confirmed she was “on crutches at the worst possible time”, and had been forced to miss out on training due to ligament damage.

That night, she and her professional partner Kai Widdrington appeared on spin-off show It Takes Two, where AJ became emotional as she discussed the extent of her injury.

She explained: “I don’t know when it happened, but essentially I’ve got issues with my joint. I’ve suffered some traumatic injury to my ligaments. There’s a lot of inflammation.

“I can’t pinpoint when it happened during training, in fact, we felt really positive after training on Monday, I felt fine. But the pain came on so suddenly and acutely that I actually projectile vomited.

“I’m unable to stand on my right foot, and I can’t stand up with crutches. I’m very upset.”

Fighting tears, she continued: “I’m upset because we were so excited on Monday. We’ve got three amazing dances that we really want to perform.”

Despite her tears, AJ insisted she was “genuinely remaining hopeful”, adding: “I’m surrounded by a really great medical team who are trying their best to get me back on my feet.

“And of course, I’ve got Kai who is really holding me together, physically and emotionally right now.”

Following the interview, AJ wrote on Instagram: “Because I’m unable to move without crutches, we haven’t been nor will be able to rehearse properly ahead of the live final. To say I’m devastated would be a huge understatement and I am gutted.

“THAT BEING SAID, whilst it’s not the week I had planned I’m trying to remain hopeful and positive. I’m surrounded by a fantastic medical team who are trying their best to get me back on my feet.

“PLUS, I have the most incredible partner... who is carrying me emotionally and physically (literally). Thanks for all your messages. I sincerely hope it will be all right on the night.”

She previously told Newsbeat she was remaining hopeful about her performance in the final, commenting: “Hey, listen. Even if Kai has to just carry me around that dance floor, and I’ll do some arm-ography, we’ll make it work.”

AJ is heading into the final off the back of a strong performance in the semi-final, in which she landed her first ever perfect score for her Quickstep routine.

She and fellow finalist Rose Ayling-Ellis finished in joint first place on the leaderboard last week, and will go up against John Whaite for the coveted Glitterball trophy on Saturday.