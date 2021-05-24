AJ And Curtis Pritchard Speak Out After Hollyoaks Viewers Slam Their Acting Skills

AJ and Curtis Pritchard have spoken out amid the lukewarm reaction to their Hollyoaks debut. The brothers joined the Channel 4 soap as twins Marco and Jacob earlier this year, as part of a storyline that saw them scheming to ruin the career of dance teacher Trish, played by Denise Welch. In recent weeks, several scenes featuring AJ and Curtis have gone viral on social media, with many criticising the quality of their acting:

What the GCSE drama is going on here then pic.twitter.com/EMKC8lsJS6 — Jamie (@xjamielister) May 11, 2021

The next time a producer/casting director says the words “but they have a big social media following”…. Just point them in the direction of this absolute car crash! https://t.co/FB9kz3yTGf — Gerard McCarthy (@Gerard_McCarthy) May 11, 2021

It’s a simple idea: stop giving actors’ jobs to models / reality tv contestants / pop stars from 1995 / Crufts winners / anybody else who is not an actor.



THEY WILL BE SHITE! — Gerard McCarthy (@Gerard_McCarthy) May 11, 2021

Curtis and AJ at it again 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/dJ50AwvoFU — Great British Memes (@GreatBritMemes) May 20, 2021

I thought I couldn’t get any more obsessed with Curtis and AJ Pritchard terrorising Trish on Hollyoaks only for Trish to be Steph Haydock off Waterloo Road 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/FdPb060ii9 — Charlotte Colombo 🌺 (she/her) (@colombochar) May 21, 2021

In a new interview with OK!, Curtis admitted he wasn’t aware his scenes had come under fire from viewers, insisting: “Up to this moment I felt absolutely nothing about it because I hadn’t realised anybody had said anything. “We always get that, we always get different things and for me it’s always about positivity.” AJ then added: “I’ve learned to go for the positives and not the negatives. “If someone’s got constructive criticism, 100 per cent that’s great, but if it’s just negativity then it’s not something I’m going to waste my energy and time on that.”