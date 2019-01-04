Police are appealing for information from the public following an “unprovoked” attack on AJ Pritchard and his brother Curtis, in a Cheshire nightclub.

The ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ star and his brother were attacked in the Nakatcha nightclub in Nantwich, Cheshire, shortly after 2am on 27 December.

Curtis, 22, was left needing knee surgery while 24-year-old AJ suffered bruising to his face, arms, body and legs.

A spokesman for Cheshire Police said four men, three aged 22 and one aged 24, were assaulted by a group of males in the club and were all taken to Leighton Hospital for treatment, but have since been discharged.