Meanwhile, AJ suffered bruising to his face, arms, body and legs, now telling the Sun that “Curtis risked his own dancing career to save mine as he threw himself in front of the attackers so they couldn’t get to me”.

Over the weekend, the brothers — who are both professional dancers — were the victims of an “unprovoked” attack in a Cheshire nightclub and 22-year-old Curtis was left requiring emergency surgery on his knee.

“He was thinking of both my dancing career with my legs and my TV career with my face,” he said. “He tried to protect me and in doing so saved my life and my legs from danger.”

Curtis, who has been forced to pull out of Irish show ‘Dancing With The Stars’, added the incident “could have been fatal” and may spell the end of his career.

The brothers had been enjoying a family Christmas at home in Stoke-on-Trent, the paper said.

They headed out in Nantwich on 27 December with two friends and wound up at the nightclub, where they had been “lots” of times and knew the staff.

AJ said they felt it was a safe place for them to go and they took to the dance floor with a group of people.

He told the paper the pair were then set upon by “about eight blokes” and were punched and kicked “from all angles”.

Curtis said he saw four men go for his brother and tried to put himself between AJ and the blows.

After suffering several punches to the face Curtis fell to the floor unconscious, the ‘Strictly’ star told the paper.