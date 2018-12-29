Strictly Come Dancing's AJ Pritchard And Brother Curtis Beaten Up In 'Unprovoked' Nightclub Attack

AJ and his younger sibling, who is a dancer on the Irish version of ‘Strictly’, had been enjoying a night out at Nakatcha in Cheshire when they were allegedly attacked by a group of eight men.

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ professional AJ Pritchard and his brother Curtis have been beaten up in an “unprovoked” nightclub attack.

A post shared by A J P R I T C H A R D . (@aj11ace) on Dec 31, 2017 at 1:50pm PST

AJ, 24, has been left with cuts and bruises to several parts of his body after the attack, while Curtis, 22, has to undergo an emergency operation to his knee over the next few days.

A spokesperson for the brothers told The Sun: “AJ and Curtis were assaulted in an unprovoked attack. Curtis is to undergo an emergency operation to correct damage to his knee. AJ received bruising to his face, arms, body and legs.”

A statement from police revealed that two more people had also been injured in the attack.

“The four victims were taken to hospital for treatment. All have since been discharged,” they said.

“Officers arrested a 20-year-old man from Crewe on suspicion of assault. He has been released under investigation pending further inquiries.”