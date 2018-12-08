The paralympian, who was born without a complete right arm, has told of how the pro dancer has worked extra hard to make her feel comfortable on the BBC ballroom show.

Lauren Steadman has claimed her ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ partner AJ Pritchard deserves more credit for accommodating her disability in their routines.

Speaking to HuffPost UK backstage at rehearsals for this weekend’s semi-final, Lauren said: “AJ really has gone above and beyond. I’ve not really felt in any of the dances that I can’t trust him to do certain things.

“We’ve gone for routines that have showcased me as a wannabe dancer, and that’s down to his choreography.

“I think he needs a little bit more credit for thinking outside of the box and dealing with me being high maintenance.”

AJ admitted the pair had come a cropper on a couple of occasions while rehearsing for their upcoming Tango on ‘Nutbush City Limits’ by Tina Turner on Saturday’s show, but had been determined to overcome the difficulties they had faced.

He said: “Every week we do have to work harder. She’s going to laugh now, but we do armography steps and we do have to work harder on that and stretch a bit more. And the lifts, most of it is where I’m holding her body, so the balance is more on my side than her’s.

“At the end of the Tango, Lauren does this bit where she drops to the floor, and usually it’s usually a hand-held drop to the floor, but with this one, my two fingers have to hook the end of her arm, and if you miss it, you hit the floor.

“In the training room, it’s happened once or twice, but I’ve cushioned the blow, luckily.”