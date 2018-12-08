Strictly Come Dancing's Faye Tozer Slams Media Over Giovanni Pernice Romance Speculation

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ star Faye Tozer has spoken out about tabloid speculation over the nature of her relationship with dance partner Giovanni Pernice. The married Steps singer expressed her disappointment after pictures of her and Giovanni on a lunch date were published last month, showing him touching her face, which came with a written implication there was a romantic element to their meal. However, speaking about the pictures for the first time, Faye blasted the tabloid press for “making such a Mills And Boon story” out of it.

Ian West - PA Images via Getty Images Faye Tozer

“It’s such a shame,” she told HuffPost UK backstage at rehearsals for this weekend’s ‘Strictly’ semi-final. “The whole thing with the tabloids is they’re trying to make a story and you’re just the fodder, unfortunately.” Clarifying what exactly happened at the meal, Faye continued: “It was my birthday and we never go out for dinner - we always bring a packed lunch and crack on with training - and Giovanni said ‘I’m going to take you out for lunch’. Literally, he was just being a good mate and taking some spinach off my face, do you know what I mean?”

Jeff Spicer via Getty Images Faye with dance partner Giovanni Pernice

After the pictures were published, Faye’s husband of nine years, Michael Smith, posted a witty retort on Instagram, with a picture showing him with spinach on his mouth, adding: “Where’s @pernicegiovann1 when you need him? Help me out.”

However, Faye admitted the rumours had been “tough” on Michael. “Before I started ‘Strictly’, we had a whole family conference. Obviously I’ve had a lot of press stuff before and dealt with the tabloids, but my husband Michael hasn’t, because he wasn’t around in that Steps heyday,” she explained. “So we sat down and said if anything comes out, we’re all going to have it out in the open, discuss it and come to the horse’s mouth and keep everything clear. “Luckily, Michael is an open-minded guy, he’s met Giovanni every Saturday, we’ve spent some time together and been out for dinners, and we’re absolutely fine. We were all just talking and making sure everyone is OK. She added: “What’s tough for Michael is people are sending him press links and they just forget that’s a real person, and that’s our lives, but we’re all good. It’s a shame that just comes as part of it.”

This Saturday, Faye and Giovanni will be making a bid to secure a place in next week’s ‘Strictly’ final, taking on a Samba and an Argentine Tango. And while Faye admitted she already has “post show blues” for when the series finishes, she is looking forward to a well-earned rest.

BBC Faye and Giovanni topped the leaderboard with their Charleston last week