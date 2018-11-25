Faye Tozer bagged her highest score yet for her Waltz in Saturday’s ‘Strictly Come Dancing’, but revealed during the show that wasn’t even the routine she was supposed to have been performing.

The Steps singer and professional partner Giovanni Pernice got a near-perfect score of 39 points from the judges, following their Waltz to Dee C Lee’s ‘See The Day’.

However, during her introductory VT, Faye revealed that she’d initially been supposed to perform the American Smooth, but had to change at the last minute when Giovanni felt a “twinge” in his back during a lift in rehearsals.

After consulting with a medic, Faye’s dance was changed to a Waltz, but it was clearly a hidden blessing, as she wound up at joint top of the leaderboard.